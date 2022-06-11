Dodgers vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s FOX game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco and will be available to watch on FOX. Clayton Kershaw hits the mounds for the Dodgers while Sam Long gets the starting nod for the Giants.

The Dodgers head into Saturday for Game 2 of their three-game series with the Giants following a 7-2 loss on Friday night. Walker Buehler pitched just four innings in the series opener before exiting due to right elbow discomfort. Thankfully Los Angeles will get a boost with the return of Kershaw (4-0, 1.80 ERA), who has been out since May 7. The Dodgers are 37-21 and sit in first place in the NL West with the second-best record in the National League.

San Francisco bumped their record to 31-26 following their 7-2 win over the Dodgers in the series opener. The Giants added to the win column behind a Darin Ruf performance that included going 3-for-4 with two homers and three RBIs. San Francisco will look to go up 2-0 in its series with the Dodgers as the Giants continue their summer push to hold onto their current wild card spot in the NL standings.

Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Sam Long

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Dodgers -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -190, Giants +160

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -190

San Francisco makes a compelling case following a win over the Dodgers in the series opener, but Kershaw returns to the mound and will look to continue his long-time dominance against the Giants. After leaving six runners on base on Friday and not producing any results against San Francisco’s pitching, expect more from the Dodgers hitters on Saturday. Go with the favorite here.

Player prop pick: Clayton Kershaw over 4.5 strikeouts (-125)

Kershaw is coming back for his first appearance since May 7 so there is always the possibility of some rust coming into play. Regardless, he’s 24-14 with a 1.88 ERA in his career vs the Giants. Kershaw has five or more strikeouts in three of his five outings this season and I’m not betting against his track record here.

