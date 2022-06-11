Red Sox vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle and will be available to watch on ESPN+. The Red Sox will send Michael Wacha to the mound while the Mariners will counter with George Kirby.

Boston (31-28) has won 17 of its past 23 games. The last time we saw Wacha, he was putting the finishing touches on a complete shutout against the Angels on June 5. His 1.99 ERA is the seventh-best in the American League among pitchers with at least 40 innings pitched. Third baseman Rafael Devers is hitting .363 with 28 extra-base hits and 32 runs scored over his past 40 games. J.D. Martinez snapped an 18-game homerless drought during Friday’s win over the Mariners. Despite the power outage, Martinez still boasts a .975 OPS through his past 20 games.

The Mariners (26-32) have won each of their past four series. They will need to win Saturday and Sunday to extend their streak to five for the first time since 2019. Ty France is hitting .350 with nine extra-base hits and 13 RBIs over his past 20 games. Kirby has been up and down in his first MLB season. He has allowed two runs over his past two starts, going six starts in each. However, in his third start in the majors back in May, he permitted five runs and a couple of homers over five innings against these Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. George Kirby

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Mariners -1.5 (+160), Red Sox +1.5 (-190)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Mariners -130, Red Sox +110

Moneyline pick: Red Sox +110

I just don’t understand this line. The Red Sox have the better offense, a starting pitcher who is rolling, and a newly effective bullpen. Plus, they have won 11 of their previous 14 road games. Kirby has shown the ability to dominate teams, but those have come against the likes of Texas and Baltimore. Facing Boston’s lineup is a much taller order.

Player prop pick: Ty France over 1.5 total bases (+115)

France got a couple of hits off of Wacha in three at-bats when they faced off on May 20. That followed a pretty amazing trend as France is 7-for-9 with three doubles in nine career plate appearances versus Wacha. Let’s see if he can keep it going.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.