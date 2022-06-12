Brewers vs. Nationals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals square off Sunday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. and will be available to watch on local broadcasts and through MLB.tv. Jason Alexander (0-0, 2.25 ERA) will get the nod for the Brewers while Paolo Espino (0-0, 2.03 ERA) will start for the Nationals.

Washington (23-38) is going for a rare series sweep today and is coming off an 8-6 victory over the Brew Crew yesterday. The highlight of the game came in the bottom of the fifth when Juan Soto, Nelson Cruz, and Josh Bell stepped to the plate and broke off back-to-back-to-back home runs. The Nats were able to withstand a late surge by the visitors to secure the win.

Milwaukee (33-28) has been in a free fall as yesterday’s setback marked its eighth straight loss. The Brewers have fallen out of first place in the NL Central standings and now sit 1.5 games behind the Cardinals. They want to stop the bleeding before heading up to New York this week for a three-game series at the Mets.

Brewers vs. Nationals

Pitchers: Jason Alexander vs. Paolo Espino

First pitch: 1:35 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Nationals local broadcast: MASN 2

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Brewers -1.5 (+135)

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Brewers -125, Nationals +105

Moneyline pick: Nationals +105

The misery continues for the Brewers as we’ll take the Nationals to complete the sweep this afternoon. Alexander has given up 14 hits through his two starts this season and eventually, some team will make him pay at the plate with runs. That team will be Washington.

Player prop pick: Juan Soto over 0.5 RBI (+170)

Soto has been killing it at the plate this week, picking up seven RBI over his last three games. Against a pitcher like Alexander, he’ll get at least one this afternoon.

