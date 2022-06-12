Cubs vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York and will be available to watch on local tv. Chicago will send Keegan Thompson (6-1, 3.17 ERA) to the mound while New York counters with Jameson Taillon (6-1, 2.73 ERA).

The Cubs (23-35) have dropped their last five games. Like the rest of the league, they have had no answer for Aaron Judge. He hit two mammoth home runs in Saturday’s game as the Yanks took the 8-0 nothing lead. Chicago has scored 11 runs in their losing streak but has given up 31. At least they get to send Thompson to the mound. He has been electric and will be making his 14th appearance of the season. In his last outing, he pitched three innings and gave up five hits and seven earned runs on his way to losing his first game of the year.

The Yankees (43-16) are sitting atop the AL East and are one of the best teams in baseball. Judge continues to hit moonshots and is content carrying New York on his shoulders. He leads the MLB with 24 home runs and doesn’t look like he is going to slow down if he can stay healthy. Taillon is taking the mound for the 12th time this season. In his last start, he pitched four innings and gave up nine hits and four earned runs, but didn’t register a decision.

Cubs vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Keegan Thompson vs. James Taillon

First pitch: 1:35 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5, -115

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Yankees -240, Cubs +195

We’ll get bold and predict that the Cubs end their losing streak this afternoon and take one off the Bronx Bombers in Yankee Stadium. Thompson was lit up for seven earned runs in his start against the Orioles last Tuesday and that was a major outlier from the solid performances he had been putting up. He and the Cubs’ pitching staff will find a way to neutralize Judge and the Yanks.

Moneyline pick: Cubs +195

Player prop pick: Jason Heyward over 0.5 RBI (+220)

Heyward has a .333 batting average in 18 career at bats against Taillon. He went yard in the series opener on Friday night and will figure out a way to drive home a run this afternoon.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.