Marlins vs. Astros: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Miami Marlins and Houston Astros square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas and will be available to watch on local broadcasts and through MLB.tv. Edward Cabrera with get the start for the Marlins, while Justin Verlander gets the nod for the Astros.

The Marlins have been below average this season as they are 25-30. Garrett Cooper has caught some people by surprise as he’s hitting .500 in his last seven games while slugging .714 with a 1.282 OPS. He had to be removed from Friday’s game with cramps and has since been placed on the COVID-IL. Pitching-wise, Edward Cabrera has been phenomenal in his first two starts this season. In two starts, he has a 2-0 record with a 0.75 ERA and 13 strikeouts.

The Astros are in sole possession of first place in the AL West at 36-23. They are coming off two disappointing losses. Yordan Alvarez has given them a legitimate power threat in the four spot as he is hitting .302 with 17 home runs and 39 runs batted in. As of late, Kyle Tucker has been heating up which is much needed. In his last seven games, Tucker is hitting .417 with three home runs and seven runs batted in. On the mound, Justin Verlander has been one of the best pitchers in baseball. In 11 starts, Verlander is 7-2 with a 2.13 ERA.

Marlins vs. Astros

Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Justin Verlander

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. EST

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Astros -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Astros -250, Marlins +200

Moneyline pick: Astros -250

The Astros lineup is too strong to be shut down for the third straight game. The Astros have their ace on the mound as well. While Cabrera has looked great in his first two starts, I think the Astros will get to him early in this one. Look for a big Astros win today.

Player prop pick: Justin Verlander over 6.5 strikeouts (-140)

Verlander has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season as he is 7-2 with a 2.13 ERA. He’s coming off a 12-strikeout performance against the Mariners. Coming off two losses, the Astros need a big outing of of Verlander. Look for him to go at least seven innings and over this total.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.