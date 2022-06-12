Rays vs. Twins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will be available to watch on local tv. Tampa Bay will start Jeffrey Springs (2-2, 1.62 ERA) while Minnesota will send Cole Sands (0-2, 8.49 RA).

The Rays (34-25) have dropped the first two games of this series. It was good seeing Shane Baz back on the mound, but he got knocked around giving up five earned runs in the first three innings. Once this series wraps, Tampa Bay has an off day on Monday and then continues their road trip heading to the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees. Springs is typically a reliever but has developed into a back-end of the rotation starter. He will start his eighth game of the season and in his last outing he pitched six innings and gave up six hits and no earned runs while striking out five in a no-decision.

The Twins (35-26) may have found their next star in middle infielder Luis Arraez. He leads the league in batting average hitting an incredible .367 to this point in the season. Arraez got the scoring started on Saturday notching his first career grand slam, giving Minnesota their second win in a row. Once this series ends, the Twins will head on a six-game road trip beginning with a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. On Sunday, Sands will make his third start of the season and fifth overall appearance. He has had back-to-back outings giving up four earned runs. He faced Tampa Bay in relief earlier this season and pitched two innings, giving up three hits and two earned runs.

Rays vs. Twins

Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Cole Sands

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: MLB.tv

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Tampa Bay -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Tampa Bay -115, Minnesota -105

Moneyline pick: Tampa Bay -115

This one comes down to pitching matchup. Both of these teams have the ability to score runs, but their lineups haven’t been dependable or consistent to this point of the season. Springs is coming off an impressive outing against the St. Louis Cardinals and if he can use that momentum and get some run support, the Rays will complete the series sweep.

Player prop pick: Jeffrey Springs over 4.5 strikeouts (-130)

Springs has improved since taking the mound as a starter. He has at least five strikeouts in each of his last four starts. Springs will face a Twins lineup that has a high strikeout rate ranking ninth in the majors for most strikeouts as a team. Springs should tally at least five punch-outs on Sunday.

