Dodgers vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA, and will be available to watch on local broadcasts and through MLB.tv. L.A. will place Julio Urías (3-5, 2.78 ERA) on the mound while San Fran will start Carlos Rodón (4-4, 3.51 ERA).

San Francisco (32-26) was able to squeak out a 3-2 victory in yesterday’s game against their arch rival and in the process, handed Clayton Kershaw his first loss of the season. Up 2-1 with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eight, Joc Pederson was able to score off a wild pitch to provide an insurance run for the Giants. The Giants will try to go for the sweep this afternoon.

Los Angeles (37-22) was able to make things interesting in the top of the ninth with a leadoff homer by Freddie Freeman. Giants closer Jose Alvarez was still able to finish the assignment and shut things down. L.A. is hoping to turn things around after a rough week where it lost five of its last seven games. The Dodgers are clinging onto a 0.5 game lead atop the NL West standings are are trying to hold off the surging Padres.

Dodgers vs. Giants

Pitchers: Dodgers vs. Giants

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Dodger local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Dodgers -1.5 (+125)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -135, Giants +115

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -135

We’ll predict that the Dodgers avoid the sweep and take one off their hated enemy from the Bay Area. Rodón has been solid in his starts for the Giants but isn’t above letting one get away from him. This will be one of those games.

Player prop pick: Mookie Betts over 0.5 RBI (+180)

Betts has been quiet at the plate as of late and hasn’t produced an RBI since last Saturday. That’ll change as he’ll get at least one this afternoon.

