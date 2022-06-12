A’s vs. Guardians: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Oakland Athletics and Cleveland Guardians square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 11:35 a.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio and will be available to watch on Peacock. Oakland will start Cole Irvin (2-2, 3.00 ERA) while Cleveland counters with Cal Quantrill (3-3, 3.56 ERA).

The Athletics (21-40) were finally able to bring their 10-game skid to an end on Saturday with a 10-5 win. Outfielder Ramon Laureano was seen in the dugout firing up his teammates when they were down three heading into the seventh inning. Seth Brown clinched the lead with a grand slam to right field and solo home runs by Stephen Vogt, Christian Bethancourt and Sean Murphy sealed the win. Irvin is making his 10th start of the season and his second against Cleveland. In the first, he pitched six innings and gave up six hits and one earned run while striking out four.

The Guardians (28-27) are 3-2 over their last five games and find themselves in second place in the AL Central. They are looking to take the series win on Sunday to make it four series wins in a row. Once this game wraps, Cleveland has an off day on Monday and they will head to Colorado for a three-game series starting on Tuesday. This will be Quantrill’s 11th start of the season. In his last outing, he pitched seven innings and gave up eight hits and three earned runs while striking out three on the way to his third win of the season.

Athletics vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Cole Irvin vs. Cal Quantrill

First pitch: 11:35 a.m. ET

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Cleveland -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Oakland +145, Cleveland -165

Moneyline pick: Cleveland -165

Okay, sure Oakland picked up a win and got off their skid. That doesn't mean they are going to be able to sustain hitting four home runs every game. Before their offensive explosion, they were still losing by three heading into the seventh. The Guardians are a better baseball team and Quantrill has been good so far this season.

Player prop pick: Cal Quantrill over 18.5 outs recorded (+140)

Quantrill has gone at least six innings in his last eight starts and has recorded at least 19 outs in five of them. He should achieve that at home against the lowly A’s this morning.

