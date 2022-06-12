Mets vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California and will be available to watch on ESPN. New York will start Taijuan Walker (3-2, 3.28 ERA) while Los Angeles will counter with Patrick Sandoval (3-1, 2.81 ERA).

The Mets (39-22) have split the first two games of this series and find themselves 1-3 in their last four games. Carlos Carrasco took his second loss of the season on Saturday as he gave up five earned runs in the first five innings. New York couldn’t recover and is hoping to pull out a series win on Sunday. After this series, they have an off day Monday and then host the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series starting Tuesday. On Sunday, Walker will make his 10th start of the season. He has lost back-to-back starts and he pitched six innings giving up five hits and four earned runs in his last outing.

The Angels (29-32) are trying to leave their 14-game losing streak in the past. Don’t look now, they have won two of their last three games. On Saturday, they picked up the 11-6 win on the back of Jared Walsh hitting for the cycle. This will be Sandoval’s 10th start of the season. He hasn’t faced New York yet this season and in his last start he went 4.2 innings and gave up four hits and two earned runs. Once this series finishes, Los Angeles will have an off day on Monday and then head on a seven-game road trip starting with a two-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mets vs. Angels

Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Patrick Sandoval

First pitch: 7:00 p.m. ET

National broadcast: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: New York +105, Los Angeles -125

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: New York -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: New York +105, Los Angeles -125

Moneyline pick: Los Angeles -125

It feels weird picking the Angels to win a game based on their recent history and performance. Neither starting pitcher has been great recently so this pick comes down to the lineup. With Walsh’s bat heating up and still having Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon, the LA lineup should be able to get to Walker and pick up their first series win since May 22nd.

Player prop pick: Mike Trout over 0.5 hits (-265)

On Saturday, Trout returned from a groin injury that had him day-to-day earlier this week. He promptly went 3-4 with a double and two home runs. Trout heads into Sunday’s game 10 for 16 in his career against Walker. He will likely pick up at least one hit in the series finale.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.