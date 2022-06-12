Red Sox vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington and will be available to watch on ESPN+. TBD is set to start for the Red Sox, while Robbie Ray gets the nod for the Mariners.

Boston has played great lately, helping put them back in the playoff hunt. They have won eight of their last 10 games putting them two games above .500. Xander Bogaerts, JD Martinez, and Rafael Devers have been phenomenal this season, hitting above .280 with a ton of power.

Ty France has been the best hitter for the Mariners by far. France is hitting .329 with nine home runs and 38 runs batted in. J.P. Crawford has been great for the Mariners this season as he’s hitting .304 with five home runs and 15 RBI. Julio Rodriguez is starting to heat up as well. After a slow start, where he was hitting below .200, Rodriguez is now hitting .267 with eight home runs, 28 runs batted in, and 17 stolen bases. On the mound, Robbie Ray has struggled. In 12 starts, Ray is 5-6 with a 4.97 ERA.

Red Sox vs. Mariners

Pitchers: TBD vs. Robbie Ray

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. EST

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Mariners -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Mariners -145, Red Sox +125

Moneyline pick: Red Sox +125

While this will be a bullpen game for Boston, their lineup is capable of winning it. Robbie Ray has had big struggles and this is not going to be an easy confidence-boosting game. While this one will likely be a high scoring matchup, look for the Red Sox to come out on top.

Player prop pick: Rafael Devers over 1.5 total bases (+125)

In his career against Robbie Ray, Devers is 3-9 with a home run. Devers has been one of the best hitters in all of the MLB this season as he’s hitting .335 with 13 home runs and 33 runs batted in. Look for Devers to have an extra base hit in this one.

