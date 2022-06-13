Marlins vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Sandy Alcantara will start for the Marlins with Aaron Nola throwing for the Phillies.

Miami (27-31) won the first two games of their series with the Houston Astros but failed to complete the sweep with a 9-4 loss on Sunday. Alcantara has been as good as it gets on the mound this season, coming into Monday night with a 1.61 ERA over 12 starts. The Marlins score the 10th most runs per game, and they’ll be without their top hitter Garret Cooper, who was placed on the injured list this weekend.

Philadelphia (30-30) had a seven-game winning streak snapped with a 13-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. Nola has been a reliable starter through 12 starts of 2022, coming in with a 3.50 ERA, and he threw 8 scoreless innings last week against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Phillies have been swinging a hot bat this month, scoring more than 5 runs in seven of 10 games in June with Bryce Harper leading the way with a .371 on-base percentage.

Marlins vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Aaron Nola

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Phillies -1.5 (+150)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Phillies -135, Marlins +115

Moneyline pick: Marlins +115

For all of the success Philadelphia hitters have seen during this stretch, Alcantara can shut them down with how incredible he has been throwing the ball. He allowed fewer than 2 runs in each of his last six starts, throwing at least 7 innings in those matchups. You are getting incredible value betting with plus odds in an Alcantara start.

Player prop pick: Aaron Nola Over 6.5 strikeouts (-135)

The Phillies starter has been a high-strikeout thrower throughout his MLB career and heads into this matchup with a 10.2 K/9. Nola struck out fewer than 6.5 batters in his last two outings, but he will face a Marlins lineup that strikes out the sixth-most times per game in 2022.

