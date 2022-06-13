Orioles vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Kyle Bradish will throw for the Orioles, while the Blue Jays will start Alek Manoah.

Baltimore (26-35) won the final two matchups of their four-game series with the Kansas City Royals heading into another four-game road set. Bradish has a 6.45 ERA over his first eight start of 2022, his first MLB season. The Orioles rank 24th in runs per game this season, and Trey Mancini leads the way with a .374 on-base percentage.

Toronto (35-24) won two of three games against the Detroit Tigers over the weekend including a 6-0 victory on Sunday. Manoah made 11 starts in his second MLB season and will enter with a 1.81 ERA, coming off an outing where he threw 6 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals. The Blue Jays have the fifth-best on-base percentage this season, and Alejandro Kirk has a .401 OBP.

Orioles vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Alek Manoah

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN 2

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet ONE

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Blue Jays -1.5 (-140)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -300, Orioles +235

Moneyline pick: Orioles +235

You will not see this much of a lopsided MLB game in terms of odds, but there is enough value in Baltimore with a significant payout that makes a risk worth it in this spot. Bradish’s numbers look ugly as a rookie, but he allowed 2 earned runs over 4.2 innings of work in both of his last two starts, both of which resulted in Orioles victories. If he can replicate those outings, it will at least give Baltimore a shot in the middle part of the game and in a position to pull off an upset victory.

Player prop pick: Alek Manoah Over 5.5 strikeouts (-145)

Manoah is not striking out hitters at a significant rate with a 7.9 K/9 this season, but this is a matchup where he will rack up some K’s. He will face an Orioles lineup that strikes out the fifth-most times in baseball and has been going relatively deep into games, throwing at least 6 innings in all but one of his starts in 2022.

