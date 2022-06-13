Padres vs. Cubs: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs square off on Monday with first pitch set for 8:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Yu Darvish will throw for the Padres with Justin Steele on the mound for the Cubs.

San Diego (37-24) lost the final two games of a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies over the weekend as they get started on the road trip. Darvish has a 3.61 ERA over his first 11 starts of this season, coming off 7 scoreless innings in a victory over the New York Mets. The Padres scored just 2 runs in their last three games, and Manny Machado remains the team’s top hitter with a .394 on-base percentage.

Chicago (23-36) will take a six-game losing streak into this series after getting swept in an ugly series with the New York Yankees over the weekend. Steele has a 4.79 ERA in 11 starts this season and allowed 1 earned run over 7 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals his last time out. The Cubs scored fewer than 5 runs in six straight games, and Willson Contreras leads the team with a .394 OBP.

Padres vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Justin Steele

First pitch: 8:05 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Padres -1.5 (+125)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Padres -130, Cubs +110

Moneyline pick: Padres -130

San Diego finds itself in a better hitting ballpark after a low-scoring series with the Colorado Rockies, and the Padres have the pitching advantage with Darvish on the mound. Darvish allowed 3 earned runs or fewer in eight of 11 starts in 2022, and he has a matchup against a struggling offense.

Player prop pick: Yu Darvish Over 5.5 strikeouts (-120)

Darvish’s strikeout numbers are down this season with just a 7.2 K/9 so far in 2022, and he hit double digits in that category in each of the nine years with playing a full season. Eventually, his strikeouts will go up, and this is a nice spot to do that against a Cubs lineup that averages the ninth most strikeouts per game.

