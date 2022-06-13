Royals vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals square off on Monday with first pitch set for 9:45 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Giants will have Alex Wood on the mound and the Royals are projected to start Brady Singer.

The Giants come into this one on a bit of mini-tear, having won three straight games and four of their last five. They still have an uphill climb in the divisional race, sitting behind the Dodgers and the Padres, though they’re closing the gap at the moment. Wood has struggled recently though, racking up three losses and no wins in his last five starts. Though a lot of that has to do with his run support, having only allowed just six earned runs in his last 18 innings pitched, striking out 16 hitters in that span. He’s never faced the Royals before in his career.

Kansas City is trending in the opposite direction, losing two straight over the weekend before making the trip to the west coast. They’ve won just three of their last eight games. Their pitching has let them down in that span, having given up over five runs in each of their last six losses. Singer should provide some stability, having given up that many runs just once in his last seven outings.

Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants

Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Alex Wood

First pitch: 9:45 p.m. EST

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Giants -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Giants -180, Royals +155

Moneyline pick: Giants -180

Singer has been solid recently, but he’s done it against teams with weaker lineups. This San Fran team does not have a very weak-hitting order by any means and they should be able to have an efficient evening against him, just like the Astros did recently. Houston racked up seven earned runs in five innings in one of his recent outings at the start of June.

Player prop pick: Alex Wood under 4.5 strikeouts (+125)

Wood is averaging about a strikeout per inning pitched this season, racking up 55 in 55.1 innings. Though that probably won’t happen tonight. Kansas City is one of the most efficient teams in terms of not striking out, averaging just 7.4 K’s per game. They’ve been even better recently, getting punched out just an average of four times over their last three games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.