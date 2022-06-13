Twins vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners square off on Monday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Twins will have Chris Archer on the hill and the M’s will throw Chris Flexen on the bump.

The Twins come into this matchup leading the AL Central, up three games on Cleveland. They’re losing a bit of ground though, having gone 5-5 over their last 10 games overall and 9-11 over their most recent 20 games. Archer will be on the hill for them and he’s been solid this season, though he rarely goes deep into games. In his last two starts, he’s gone five innings, which are tied for his longest outings of the year. The veteran has pitched 44.1 innings and allowed just 18 earned runs, but you know the bullpen is going to get a workout when he’s starting the game these days.

Seattle is faring a bit better than Minnesota recently, going 6-4 over their last 10 games. Though they’re well behind in the AL West, sitting in fourth place 10 whole games behind the Astros. They have won two of their last three series though, dropping their most recent one to the Boston Red Sox right before opening up this set with the Twins. Flexen’s record is rough this season, sitting at 2-7, but much of the time, it's because his offense doesn’t help him out. His ERA isn’t massively high, just over 4.00 on the year, so if he gets run support he has a chance to win any game he throws.

Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners

Pitchers: Chris Archer vs. Chris Flexen

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. EST

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports Northwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Mariners -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Twins +100, Mariners -125

Moneyline pick: Twins +100

This series is split 2-2 this season and Flexin took a loss in his first appearance against Minnesota this season. Archer isn’t going to go deep into the game, but the Mariners have struggled to hang a big run total in any games recently, averaging just 4 runs per game over their last 10 and they got shut out last night. Take a flier on the underdog tonight.

Player prop pick: Byron Buxton over 1.5 total bases (-110)

Buxton has absolutely teed off against Flexen in his career. In six plate appearances against him, the Twins outfielder has five hits, including three doubles and one home run, and one walk.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.