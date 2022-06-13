How to watch, what to watch for on June 13 of the 2022 MLB regular season

Following a busy MLB weekend, the slate is a bit smaller on Monday, June 13. Ten games are scheduled to be played, and every matchup will be held at night. Below is a preview of the day’s action taking a look at the most intriguing games, fantasy analysis, the top rookies and the full schedule of the night.

Best Games To Watch

None of Monday night’s games feature two teams facing off with above-.500 records, so you’ll have to dig a bit to find the best matchups. The Atlanta Braves are worth watching the rest of the season because they are finding their stride after a slow start to 2022, and they will bring an 11-game winning streak into a road series with the Washington Nationals at 7:05 p.m. ET.

The St. Louis Cardinals overtook the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot in the NL Central over the weekend, and they’ll get a series started with the Pittsburgh Pirates 7:45 p.m. ET at home.

Fantasy Spotlight

Alek Manoah has the look of a star as the 24-year-old plays his second MLB season with the Toronto Blue Jays. With a 7-1 record and 1.81 ERA over 11 starts this season, he has a great chance at putting up another big-time performance going against the Baltimore Orioles offense that ranks No. 24 in runs per game and No. 26 in strikeouts per game. Manoah threw 6 scoreless innings in his last time out against the Chicago White Sox.

Rookies to Watch

Arizona Diamondbacks centerfielder Alek Thomas has been of the top rookies in 2022 at just 22 years old heading into Monday night’s matchup with the Cincinnati Reds. He has a five-game hitting streak and recorded 2 hits in the final two games of the weekend series with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Pirates have a decent amount of young talent on their roster as they await the season debut of top prospect Oneil Cruz, but outfielder Jack Suwinski had an eight-game hitting streak till going 0-for-8 in the last three games with the Braves over the weekend as he looks to get back on track.

MLB regular season schedule for Monday, June 13

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. ET

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET

Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET

Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET

