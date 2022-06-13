Pitching matchups for Monday’s MLB games

Monday is one of the more popular off days of the week in MLB, but on Monday, June 13th, there will be 10 games with 20 teams in action. The slate gets started with the streaking Atlanta Braves taking on the Washington Nationals.

While New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is going to be off and resting his back from carrying the sport, there will still be other exciting matchups to tune in to. The Miami Marlins will be sending Sandy Alcantara to the mound against the Philadelphia Phillies as he looks for his seventh win of the season with his 1.61 ERA. Alek Manoah will be looking for his eighth win of the year in a divisional game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Here’s a look at the pitching matchups for Monday’s 10-game MLB slate on Monday, June 13.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals: Ian Anderson vs. Josiah Gray

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Sandy Alcantara vs. Aaron Nola

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Kyle Bradish vs. Alex Manoah

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: TBA vs. Rony Garcia

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Mitch Keller vs. Zack Thompson

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Cristian Javier vs. Taylor Hearn

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Yu Darvish vs. Justin Steele

Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Mike Minor vs. Merrill Kelly

Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants: Brady Singer vs. Alex Wood

Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners: Chris Archer vs. Chris Flexen