Pirates vs. Cardinals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader

The Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 1:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri and will be available to watch on ESPN+. JT Brubaker will throw for the Pirates with Matthew Liberatore on the mound for the Cardinals.

Pittsburgh (24-35) will look to snap a seven-game losing streak heading into Tuesday’s doubleheader. Brubaker has an 0-6 record with a 4.60 ERA over 12 starts in 2022, coming off an outing where he allowed 3 runs over 7 innings of work. The Pirates have not scored more than 5 runs in any of their last nine games, and infielder Michael Davis recorded 2 hits with a home run in last night’s loss.

St. Louis (35-27) won three of their last four games including last night’s 7-5 victory in Game 1 of the four-game series. Liberatore has a 5.54 ERA over three starts this season as a rookie this season and received a call up after getting sent down after his last start on June 2. The Cardinals scored at least 5 runs in their last three games, and Paul Goldschmidt finished with 3 hits and a homer yesterday and leads the team with 48 RBIs.

Pirates vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: JT Brubaker vs. Matthew Liberatore

First pitch: 1:15 p.m. ET

Pirates local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Cardinals -1.5 (+120)

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -165, Pirates +145

Moneyline pick: Pirates +145

There is enough value on Pittsburgh to take the Pirates to end the losing streak on Tuesday afternoon. Brubaker’s numbers do not look great, but he had a strong May where he allowed fewer than 3 runs in three of four starts. Meanwhile, Liberatore struggled in two of his first three MLB starts, making the Pirates a solid value with the return you’d get with an upset victory.

Player prop pick: JT Brubaker Over 4.5 strikeouts (+105)

Brubaker has been very consistent in strikeout rate over his three MLB seasons with a K/9 just over 9 in each of them. He is coming off an outing where he struck out 7 batters in a start against the Atlanta Braves. If Brubaker can get into the sixth inning, there’s a good chance he reaches 5 K’s even against a Cardinals lineup that strikes out the third-fewest times per game.

