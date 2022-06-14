Rays vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York and will be available to watch on TBS. Corey Kluber is set to take the mound for the Rays, while Gerrit Cole gets the nod for the Yankees.

So far this season, the Yankees have been the best team in baseball. They’re currently 44-16 as the closest team is the Mets who are 40-22. Both the Yankees hitting and pitching has been phenomenal this season. Aaron Judge has been the best hitter in baseball to this point. He's been hot lately as in his last seven games, he’s hitting .360 with three home runs and six runs batted in. On the mound, Gerrit Cole has surprisingly been one of the disappointments for the Yankees. Of all their starters, Cole has the highest ERA at 3.63 which isn't terrible, but he’s been better.

The Tampa Bay Rays have been their normal selves in terms of the past few seasons. Not too long ago, Wander Franco went to the IL with an oblique injury. Once they get him back, they will be much stronger. Randy Arozarena has been their top hitter this season. In their last seven games, he’s hitting .318 with one home run, seven runs batted in, and two stolen bases. On the mound, Corey Kluber has been decent as he sits at 3-2 with a 3.88 ERA.

Rays vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Corey Kluber vs. Gerrit Cole

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Yankees -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Yankees -235, Rays +190

Moneyline pick: Yankees -235

Cole is coming off one of his worst games of the season where he went 2.1 innings while giving up seven earned runs, but he’s bound to bounce back. We have seen him do it before, and it will likely happen again tonight. The Yankees lineup has also just been too productive for the Rays to shut down all game, leading the MLB with 98 home runs on the season while ranking ninth with a .250 batting average.

Player prop pick: Aaron Judge over 1.5 total bases (-110)

This has been a go-to prop bet in Yankees games and it’s for good reason. Judge is the favorite to win MLB MVP as he should be. He’s swinging the bat great lately and will continue that tonight. In his career against Kluber, Judge is 2-6 with a double. Look for him to have an extra-base hit tonight.

