Angels vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The LA Angels and LA Dodgers square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Noah Sydergaard is set to start for the Angels, while Tony Gonsolin gets the nod for the Dodgers.

After a great start to the season, the Angels have really fallen off. Since starting the season 27-17, they are 2-16 in their last 18 games and are below .500. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani have both struggled to swing the bat recently after hot starts. Their best hitter, Taylor Ward, is set to return from the IL tonight so that should give them a boost. Noah Syndergaard has been up and down this season. He’s 4-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 30 strikeouts. He’s coming off one of his best starts of the season where he went six innings, allowing just one earned run and adding three strikeouts.

So far, the Dodgers have been one of the best teams in baseball, which was expected. They currently sit at 37-20, tied with the Padres for first place in the NL West. Trea Turner has been great this season. In their last seven games, Gavin Lux has been heating up as well as he’s hitting .563 with a home run and two runs batted in. On the mound, Tony Gonsolin has been their best pitcher. He’s 7-0 this season with a 1.58 ERA. He’s been one of the best starting pitchers in all of baseball.

Angels vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Noah Syndergaard vs. Tony Gonsolin

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. EST

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Dodgers -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -200, Angels +170

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -200

Betting against the Dodgers with Gonsolin on the mound is too hard. He’s been phenomenal this season and that’s played a big role in the Dodgers' success. Coming off three straight losses, this is the perfect opportunity for a bounce-back game.

Player prop pick: Freddie Freeman over 1.5 total bases (+100)

In his career against Noah Syndergaard, Freeman is hitting .435 with a home run and six runs batted in. Freeman is a great hitter and has been one of the best in all of baseball for the past few seasons. Look for a big game from him tonight to help get the Dodgers out of a slump.

