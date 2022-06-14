Royals vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Kansas City Royals and San Francisco Giants square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 9:45 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Kris Bubic is set to start for the Royals, while Logan Webb gets the nod for the Giants.

While it was expected, the Royals have struggled in a big way this season. They’re 20-40 which is the worst record in the MLB. Andrew Benintendi has been the Royals' best batter, hitting .297 with two home runs and 22 runs batted in. There’s a great chance he gets traded by the trade deadline. Bobby Witt Jr. is starting to heat up as he’s hitting .440 with a home run, three runs batted in, and two stolen bases in his last seven games. Kris Bubic has had major struggles this season as he’s 0-3 with a 9.13 ERA.

The Giants have been decent this season which isn’t a surprise. They just swept the Dodgers which was a great series for them. Mike Yastrzemski has been their top hitter as he’s hitting .275 with six home runs and 22 runs batted in. Thairo Estrada has surprised some fans. He’s hitting .276 with four home runs, 26 runs batted in, and eight stolen bases. Their big power bat has been Joc Pederson who is hitting .265 with 13 home runs and 33 runs batted in. On the mound, Logan Webb has been good for them. He currently has a 3.77 ERA with a 5-2 record and 59 strikeouts.

Royals vs. Giants

Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Logan Webb

First pitch: 9:45 p.m. EST

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Giants -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Giants -250, Royals +200

Moneyline pick: Giants -250

With how good the Giants have played in the past few days, I have to stick with the Giants here. Having Logan Webb on the mound will always give them a great chance at winning especially when facing one of the worst teams in the MLB.

Player prop pick: Bobby Witt Jr. over 1.5 total bases (+125)

As I noted above, Witt has been red-hot lately and it’s been noticed. While I don't think they’ll win, look for Witt’s play to be the one positive takeaway from Tuesday’s predicted loss. I think Witt will have at least one extra-base hit in this one.

