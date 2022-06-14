Padres vs. Cubs: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 8:05 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Sean Manaea is set to get the start for the Padres, while Kyle Hendricks gets the nod for the Cubs.

The Padres have played great baseball this season. They are now tied with the Dodgers for first place in the NL West. They’ve done it all without star shortstop Fernando Tatis, who will likely make his season debut in July. Manny Machado has been a big reason for the Padres’ success this year, hitting .327 with nine home runs and 32 runs batted in. Jake Cronenworth has been heating up for the Padres over the last seven games as he’s hitting .360 with one home run and 11 runs batted in. On the mound, Sean Manaea has been a good add for the Padres. On the season, he is 3-3 with a 3.52 ERA.

The Cubs have had a disappointing season, to say the least. Heading into the season, it was expected that the Cubs would have some struggles. They will be one of the big sellers at the trade deadline this season. Ian Happ has been the Cubs' leading hitter with a .274 average, seven home runs, and 30 runs batted in. Wilson Contreras could get traded by the trade deadline as he is in the last year of his contract. On the mound, Hendricks has struggled as he’s 2-5 with a 5.22 ERA.

Padres vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Kyle Hendricks

First pitch: 8:05 p.m. EST

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Padres -1.5

Run total: 11

Moneyline odds: Padres -140, Cubs +120

Moneyline pick: Padres -140

I fully expect a quality start from Sean Manaea tonight especially coming off his last start where he went seven innings giving up just one earned run. The Padres pulled away late in last night's game, but I expect them to get the bats going early in this one. Look for the Padres to win by two or more runs.

Player prop pick: Sean Manaea over 5.5 strikeouts (-135)

The Cubs have struggled a bit with strikeouts this season. Manaea has been up and down with strikeouts this season but has had multiple games with 10+ strikeouts. While I think he will go 6-7 innings tonight, he should go over this number handily.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.