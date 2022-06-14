Guardians vs. Rockies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Cleveland Guardians and Colorado Rockies square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 8:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Shane Bieber will throw for the Guardians with Antonio Senzatela on the mound for the Rockies.

Cleveland (29-27) won four of its last five games heading into the first of a three-game series. Bieber made 11 starts this season and will go in with a 2.91 ERA and threw 4.1 scoreless innings in his last outing, which was ended early due to a rain delay. The Guardians scored at least 5 runs over three of their last four games, and Jose Ramirez leads the MLB with 59 RBIs.

Colorado (27-34) won the last couple games of a four-game set with the San Diego Padres over the weekend. Senzatela will make his 10th start of 2022 and has a 4.83 ERA, coming off an outing where he gave up 1 run over 6 innings in a loss to the San Francisco Giants. The Rockies have the third best batting average in baseball, and CJ Cron is having a big year with a .291 batting average and 2 hits in the previous couple matchups.

Guardians vs. Rockies

Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Antonio Senzatela

First pitch: 8:40 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Guardians -1.5 (-105)

Run total: 11

Moneyline odds: Guardians -165, Rockies +145

Moneyline pick: Guardians -165

Cleveland has the largest team run total on DraftKings Sportsbook at 6.5, and they’re set up for a big-time performance on Tuesday night. Playing at higher elevation, the Guardians will get a boost against Senzatela, who gave up 6 runs on 13 hits in 5.1 innings of work in his last home start in a 14-1 loss to the Miami Marlins.

Player prop pick: Antonio Senzatela Over 2.5 strikeouts (+110)

This is such a low strikeout total and great value when you can get plus odds. Senzatela struck out at least 3 batters in his last three outings. The odds are against him surpassing the total due to the Guardians being the team that strikes out the fewest times per game in the MLB, but you will get a decent return when Senzatela strikes out just 3 hitters on Tuesday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.