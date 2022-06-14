Brewers vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Brewers will start Adrian Houser with the Mets rolling out Chris Bassitt.

Milwaukee (34-28) ended an eight-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday as they fell a game below the St. Louis Cardinals for the top spot in the NL Central. Houser has a 3.92 ERA over 11 starts this season, coming off an outing where he allowed 5 runs over 6 innings in a loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Brewers fell to 25th in batting average, and Willy Adames leads the team with 11 home runs after smashing a homer in his last time out.

New York (40-22) won two of three games over the weekend in a series with the Los Angeles Angels as they head into Tuesday with the top record in the National League. Bassitt has a 4.35 ERA in 12 starts during his first season with the Mets. New York has the best on-base percentage in baseball, and Pete Alonso continues to have a big year with 57 RBIs and 18 home runs including 2 homers in the last two games.

Brewers vs. Mets

Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Chris Bassitt

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Mets -1.5 (+135)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Mets -155, Brewers +135

Moneyline pick: Mets -155

Houser has impressive numbers to this point of the season, but he has struggled through two of his last three outings, giving up 5 earned runs in losses to the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals. Bassitt certainly hasn’t been at his best in 2022, but there is a clear advantage for the Mets when it comes to offense.

Player prop pick: Adrian Houser Under 3.5 strikeouts (-135)

The Brewers starter is not a strikeout pitcher as you can tell by this low total, and his K/9 is just 7.2 this season, which is even higher than last year. Houser is getting a matchup with a Mets lineup that does not strike out all that much, averaging the sixth-fewest K’s per game heading into Tuesday.

