A’s vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jared Koenig is set to start for the Athletics, while Nick Pivetta gets the nod for the Red Sox.

Throughout the offseason, the Athletics traded the majority of their big pieces, trying to rebuild their minor league system. This season, they have really struggled at the plate. Christian Bethancourt has actually started to heat up lately as in their last seven games, he’s 9-18 with three home runs and five runs batted in. On the mound, Jared Koenig will be making his second career start. In his first one, Koenig went four innings allowing four earned runs on five hits and two walks.

Boston has played great lately, helping put them back in the playoff hunt. They have won eight of their last 10 games putting them two games above .500. Xander Bogaerts, JD Martinez, and Rafael Devers have been phenomenal this season, hitting above .280 with a ton of power. They are dealing with numerous injuries, however, as both Enrique Hernandez and Nathan Eovaldi were placed on the IL in the past few days. On the mound, Pivetta has been great in his last few games. In his last seven starts, he is 5-1 with a 1.95 ERA. After a bumpy start to the season, the Red Sox needed that.

A’s vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Jared Koenig vs. Nick Pivetta

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. EST

Athletics local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Red Sox -1.5

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -225, Athletics +185

Moneyline pick: Red Sox -225

As I noted above, Nick Pivetta has been great in his last few starts. Against a struggling Athletics lineup, I expect that to continue. Look for the Red Sox lineup to get going tonight as well. Against Jared Koenig, the Red Sox very well could be one of the top run-scorers in the MLB for the night.

Player prop pick: JD Martinez over 1.5 total bases (-125)

This season, Martinez has been great against left-handed pitchers. In 39 at-bats, Martinez is hitting .410 with seven extra-base hits. While he’s struggled a bit swinging the bat lately, tonight is a perfect chance for him to get things going again.

