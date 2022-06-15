Twins vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. It’s the MLB Game of the Week, meaning it will be broadcast live on Youtube for free. The Twins will have Sonny Gray on the hill while the Mariners will send out Marco Gonzales to the bump.

The Twins come into this matchup in first place in the AL Central, but the Cleveland Guardians are closing in fast just 2.5 games behind. Minnesota has lost two of their last three overall games and has split their last 10 overall with a 5-5 record. Gray has been beyond solid though the last few weeks, winning all three of his most recent starts. He earned a no-decision in his lone appearance against Seattle this season, tossing 4.2 frames and allowing two earned runs.

The Mariners are 10 games back in the AL West and are sitting 10 games behind the Astros, so they need to start making up ground fast. The teams have split the first two games of this series and have split the season series, with each team winning three games. Gonzales has been solid this season but has struggled recently losing two of his last three appearances and failing to earn a win since late May. His one start against Minnesota this season didn’t go well, giving up six runs on six hits, including three home runs, in just two innings tossed in a loss.

Twins vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Marco Gonzales

First pitch: 4:05 p.m.

Broadcast: Streamed on Youtube for free

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Twins -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Twins -145, Mariners +125

Moneyline pick: Twins -145

The two teams have been pretty evenly matched this season, but Gray has been on his A-game recently and Gonzales hasn’t. Throw in the fact that the M’s hurler wasn’t too effective in his first start against the Twins has us leaning in Minnesota’s direction.

Player prop pick: Gio Urshela over 1.5 bases (+125)

Urshela has been solid this season with 24 RBIs and swinging at a .262 clip. The biggest reason for confidence in this bet is his history against Gonzales. In his career, the two have faced off five times, with Urshela getting three hits, including one double, and a walk. Gonzales did strike him out one time

