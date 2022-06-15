Braves vs. Nationals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Spencer Strider will throw for the Braves, and Erick Fedde is the starter for the Nationals.

Atlanta (36-27) will go for its 14th consecutive victory and has yet to lose since the month flipped to June. Strider made 14 appearances with three starts this season and will go into this matchup with a 2.35 ERA, throwing 5.2 scoreless innings in his last start against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Braves offense has been hot, scoring an average of 8.5 runs in their last four games and crushed 5 home runs in Monday’s outing. Michael Harris II and Travis d’Arnaud both homered two games in a row and recorded 3 hits in yesterday’s win.

Washington (23-41) will look to end a three-game losing skid after falling to the worst record in the National League. Erick Fedde has a 4.87 ERA over 12 starts this season and allowed 3 runs in 5.2 innings in last week’s victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Nationals have a strong batting average, which is the third-best in baseball (.257), but they rank 21st in runs per game (4.2). Juan Soto is the team’s home run leader and is expected to return to the lineup after missing yesterday’s game.

Braves vs. Nationals

Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Erick Fedde

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Braves -1.5 (-120)

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Braves -195, Nationals +165

Moneyline pick: Braves -195

Bet against Atlanta at your own risk at this point, though the payouts are unlikely to be high as the Braves keep this winning streak rolling. Atlanta has a slight pitching edge, but the biggest difference comes at the plate, where the Braves have a more significant edge.

Player prop pick: Erick Fedde Under 4.5 strikeouts (+110)

The Nationals starter has a 7.4 K/9 this season, and the Braves have kept their strikeout numbers down recently even though they still average the most K’s per game this season (9.4). Atlanta struck out fewer than 10 times in each of its last seven games as its strikeout average continues to drop.

