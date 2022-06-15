White Sox vs. Tigers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Comerica Park in Chicago, Illinois and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Vince Velasquez will throw for the White Sox with Alex Faedo on the mound for the Tigers.

Chicago (29-31) will go for the sweep on Wednesday afternoon after winning last night’s game 5-1. Velasquez will make his first start since May 24 as he comes off the injured list, and he has a 5.30 ERA over eight games and seven starts in his first season with the White Sox. Chicago scored at least 5 runs in its last six games, averaging 8 runs per game during that stretch and is expected to get Tim Anderson back in the lineup next week.

Detroit (24-37) lost three games in a row going into this matchup as the Tigers look to end the skid. Faedo has a 2.92 ERA in seven starts as a rookie this season, and he allowed 1 run over 5 innings last week in a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Tigers have the worst offense in baseball by a fairly wide margin in terms of runs per game (2.8), and Miguel Cabrera leads the team with 21 RBIs. He’ll be back in the lineup after getting the day off yesterday.

White Sox vs. Tigers

Pitchers: Vince Velasquez vs. Alex Faedo

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: White Sox -1.5 (+150)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: White Sox -110, Tigers -110

Moneyline pick: Tigers -110

The White Sox have a clear offensive advantage, while the Tigers have the edge in pitching. Faedo has been impressive in Year 1 in the MLB and has not allowed more than 2 runs in any start this season despite reaching at least 5 innings in every outing. Let’s side with the team with the better pitcher on Wednesday afternoon as Detroit avoids the sweep.

Player prop pick: Alex Faedo Under 3.5 (-115)

Faedo is off to a hot start to his major league career, but he has not struck out a ton of hitters. He has a 6.8 K/9 through a seven-start sample size, and the White Sox average the seventh-fewest strikeouts per game (7.6) this season.

