Marlins vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Marlins' starter is Daniel Castano, while the Phillies will begin with Kyle Gibson on the mound.

Miami (28-32) will go for the series victory after coming back from an 8-4 deficit to beat Philadelphia 11-9 last night. Castano will be on the hill for the Marlins, making his first start of the season and just the 10th of his career. He has a 0.00 ERA in four innings pitched this season, with two of those frames coming against Philidelphia. The Marlins score the 10th most runs per game this season, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. leads the team with 13 home runs and 41 RBIs. He homered last night and recorded 2 hits.

Philadelphia (31-31) is 10-2 this month but remains 9.5 games behind the New York Mets for the top spot in the National League East. Gibson has a 4.41 ERA over 12 starts this season, coming off an outing where he gave up 3 runs over 6 innings during a victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Phillies rank fifth in runs per game this season (4.9), and Bryce Harper has driven in 46 RBIs to lead the team.

Marlins vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Daniel Castano vs. Kyle Gibson

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Phillies local broadcast: NBC 10 Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Phillies -1.5 (+130)

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Phillies -155, Marlins +135

Moneyline pick: Phillies -155

Castano has been solid this year in extremely limited action, but getting a start against a potent Phillies lineup is no easy task. One inning of spot work against Philly is a far cry from having to make it through the lineup multiple times. The Phillies will capitalize on that.

Player prop pick: Kyle Gibson Over 5.5 strikeouts (-115)

Gibson has been consistent in his strikeout numbers during his career, and he has an 8.0 K/9 going into Wednesday afternoon. He has a good matchup for strikeouts as the Marlins will head into this one, averaging the sixth-most K’s per game (8.9) this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.