Angels vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The LA Angels and LA Dodgers square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in LA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Tyler Anderson will be on the hill for the Dodgers, while LAA will start Reid Detmers.

The Angels recently went on a 14-game losing streak that helped force a change in management from Joe Maddon to Phil Nevin. The Halos have won twice since the switch up, meaning they’ve won just three of their last 20 overall games. Detmers isn’t really to blame for that though. He earned a loss in just one of the games during the streak, allowing just 12 earned runs in his last 32 innings pitched. He hasn’t thrown against the Dodgers yet this season.

The Dodgers are one of the best teams in baseball, arguably the second-best in the National League behind the red-hot New York Mets. They’re really good at home, having won 18 of their 28 total games at Dodger Stadium, and snapped a three-game losing skid in a 2-0 win over LAA in the first game of this series last night. Anderson has been lights out recently, earning a 7-0 record this season with an ERA just over 3.00. He’s allowed just 15 earned runs in his last 41 innings pitched.

Angels vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Tyler Anderson

First pitch:10:10 p.m.

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Dodgers -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -200, Angels +170

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -200

Does anything really need to be said? The Dodgers are clearly the better team and despite how solid Detmers has been for LAA, Anderson has been much better for the Dodgers. Add in an offense that doesn’t just rely on two players and that should be enough for the original LA team to get it done.

Player prop pick: Mookie Betts over 0.5 home runs (+300)

Betts broke a 10-game homeless streak last night in LA’s win over the Angels. He leads the Dodgers with 17 bombs on the year and he typically gets them in streaks, hitting six home runs in nine games right before that 10-game drought. Betts has never faced Detmers before, but he’s allowed multiple bombs in two of his last four starts.

