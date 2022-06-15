Royals vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Kansas City Royals and San Francisco Giants square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 3:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Jonathan Heasley will start for the Royals, while the Giants will begin with Sam Long on the mound.

Kansas City (20-41) will look to end its losing streak at four games on Wednesday afternoon. Heasley will make his seventh start of 2022 and will go in with a 3.62 after a fantastic outing where he threw 7 scoreless innings in a victory over the Baltimore Orioles. The Royals average the fourth-fewest runs per game (3.8), and Bobby Witt Jr. drove in 32 RBIs to lead the team in 2022.

San Francisco (35-26) will go for its second consecutive sweep with a victory over the Royals. Leftie Sam Long will set up on the mound to start after allowing three hits in three innings pitched last week against the Dodgers, notching just one strikeout before Tyler Rogers took his place. The Giants average the fourth most runs per game (5.0), and Mike Yastrzemski leads the team with a .380 on-base percentage.

Royals vs. Giants

Pitchers: Jonathan Heasley vs. Sam Long

First pitch: 3:45 p.m. ET

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Giants -1.5 (-110)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Giants -220, Royals +180

Player prop pick: Jon Heasley Under 3.5 strikeouts (-135)

It’s a limited sample size with just six starts this season, but Heasley is not a high-strikeout thrower so far with a 6.1 K/9. With how good the Giants offense is, this might not be all that long of a start for Heasley, making for a good chance of him failing to reach 4 K’s in this spot.

