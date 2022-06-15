Brewers vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, New York and will be available to watch on FS1. The Brewers will start Corbin Burnes with David Peterson on the mound for the Mets.

Milwaukee (34-29) lost nine of its last 10 games heading into the second game of this series with the Mets on Wednesday night. Burnes has good numbers with a 2.48 ERA, but he struggled through his last couple of starts, allowing 8 runs (6 earned) over 8 innings of work. Milwaukee was shut out yesterday with just 3 hits, and Willy Adames leads the team with 11 home runs.

New York (41-22) won three of its last four games and will go into the day with the best record in the National League. Peterson made eight appearances with six starts this season with a 3.00 ERA. The Mets have the top on-base percentage (.335) this season, and Mark Canha will enter with a .375 OBP.

Brewers vs. Mets

Pitchers: Corbin Burnes vs. David Peterson

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Brewers -1.5 (+130)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Brewers -135, Mets +115

Moneyline pick: Mets +115

Even with Burnes on the mound, it’s tough to be too confident in taking the Brewers with a high price in this matchup. The Mets have a much better offense, and Milwaukee is having all sort of issues in a major slump including Burnes, coming off consecutive poor outings.

Player prop pick: Corbin Burnes Under 6.5 strikeouts (+100)

Burnes failed to reach 5 innings in two starts in a row, and he faces a Mets offense that makes plenty of contact. New York averages the fifth-fewest K’s per game (7.5), so let’s go with the under, getting even odds.

