What’s the longest winning streak in MLB history?

With 162 games in an MLB season, you’re bound to see a few long streaks each year. In 2022, we’ve seen a few pretty notable streaks so far. The New York Yankees won 11 games in a row during a stretch from April into May. The Los Angeles Angels on the opposite end lost 14 games in a row, resulting in the firing of Joe Maddon.

The latest team taking the League by storm is the defending champion Atlanta Braves, who are in the midst of a 13-game winning streak. Let’s take a look at which team has the longest winning streak in MLB history and some that stack up more recently.

Longest winning streaks in MLB history

*indicates teams that played during era in which there were ties.

*1916 New York Giants — 26 games

2017 Cleveland Indians — 22 games

*1880 Chicago White Stockings — 21 games

1935 Chicago Cubs — 21 games

1884 St. Louis Maroons — 20 games

1884 Providence Grays — 20 games

2002 Oakland Athletics — 20 games

You’ll recognize a few teams from the above list. Cleveland back in 2017 almost broke the record set back in 1916 by the then NY Giants. That Cleveland team was led by Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez, Corey Kluber and Edwin Encarnacion. They would go on to lose to the New York Yankees in the divisional round in five games.

We all remember the “Moneyball” A’s team back in 2002. If you haven’t read the book or watched the movie (with Jonah Hill), Billy Beane’s Oakland team has very, very low expectations going into that season and made history with one of the longest win streaks in history. We all remember David Justice, Scott Hatteberg, Miguel Tejada, Eric Chavez and Jermaine Dye. What isn’t mentioned in the movie at least is the pitching staff led by Tim Hudson, Mark Mulder and Barry Zito.

Since 2000, there have only been three streaks longer than 16 games — the A’s, Cleveland and the 2021 St. Louis Cardinals, who won 17 in a row to help clinch a wild card spot. The Braves have a realistic shot to make it onto this list. Atlanta enters Wednesday at 13 in a row and face the Nationals before a three-game set at the Chicago Cubs over the weekend. The Cubs are 23-38. After that, things get tricky. Next week, the Braves have series against the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers.