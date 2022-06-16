How to watch, what to watch for on June 16 of the 2022 MLB regular season

Nine MLB games are scheduled to be played on Thursday, June 16 with games starting as early as 1:35 p.m. ET and as late as 10:10 p.m. ET. Below is a preview of the day’s baseball slate along with a full schedule of the games.

Best Games To Watch

The Milwaukee Brewers had lost nine of their last 10 games to fall out of first place in the division, but they exploded for a 10-1 win over the National League-leading New York Mets last night. The two will go for the series victory Thursday night. The only other game featuring two above-.500 teams will also be a part of the night slate as the New York Yankees go for their second consecutive sweep in a game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Fantasy Spotlight

Texas Rangers starter Martin Perez has been excellent in his second stint with the organization as he goes into Thursday night’s matchup with the Detroit Tigers with a 2.18 ERA over 12 starts. He will get a matchup with a Tigers offense that was shut out last night for the second time in four days. Detroit scored 2.7 runs per game this season, which is dead last in the MLB by a sizeable margin. Perez is set up for another big night.

Rookies to Watch

Currently, the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook at +110 odds to win the American Rookie of the Year award, Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will be in action Thursday night in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels. He will take a .329 on-base percentage, with 8 home runs and 28 RBI. Baltimore Orioles rookie Adley Rutschman hit his first career home run yesterday, and he will get another matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon. He is having a bit of a slow start with a .192 batting average through his first 21 MLB games, but the Orioles should be excited about their 24-year-old prospect.

MLB regular season schedule for Thursday, June 16

If no streaming option is listed, game is available on MLB.tv pending blackout restrictions.

Oakland Athletics vs. Boston Red Sox, 1:35 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 3:07 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies, 3:10 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET