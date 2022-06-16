Pitching matchups for Thursday MLB games

Thursdays are one of the best days of the MLB week if you like to follow games from early afternoon till late at night, and you’ll have plenty of opportunities to track the action throughout the day. One of the best matchups of the day will feature the New York Yankees looking to secure their second consecutive sweep as they head into a home matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay pitcher Jalen Beeks has a 1.38 ERA and will make his 17th appearance this season and second start for a bullpen game for the Rays. Meanwhile, the Yankees will start Luis Severino with a 2.80 ERA over his 11th start of 2022.

Here’s a look at the pitching matchups for Thursday’s nine-game MLB slate on June 16.

Oakland Athletics vs. Boston Red Sox: Paul Blackburn vs. Rich Hill

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Joe Musgrove vs. Matt Swarmer

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Tyler Wells vs. Kevin Gausman

Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies: Triston McKenzie vs. Chad Kuhl

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Zack Wheeler vs. Patrick Corbin

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees: Jalen Beeks vs. Luis Severino

Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers: Martin Perez vs. Beau Brieske

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Shohei Ohtani vs. George Kirby