Orioles vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 3:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Tyler Wells (3-4, 3.86 ERA) will step onto the mound for the Orioles while the Blue Jays will be deploying Kevin Gausman (5-5, 2.67 ERA).

Toronto (37-25) has already taken two games of this four-game AL East set and won in dramatic fashion last night. Tied 6-6 in the bottom of the 10th, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came up huge once again with a walk-off RBI single to lift the Jays to victory. It capped a big night at the plate for him, going 4-5 with a homer and two RBI.

Baltimore (27-37) had to scrap late just to send the game into extra innings. Down 6-3 in the top of the eight, an Austin Hays RBI double was followed by a two-run blast by Ryan Mountcastle to tie the game. The O’s notably got a good outing out of prized rookie prospect Adley Rutschman, who homered and drove in another run-off a double.

Orioles vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Tyler Wells vs. Kevin Gausman

First pitch: 3:07 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Blue Jays -1.5 (-120)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -245, Orioles +205

Moneyline pick: Orioles +205

We’ll go with Baltimore to pick up the dub this afternoon and force a split for the series. The O’s have won three of their last five games and have Wells on the mound, who has been solid with just 14 hits and seven earned runs in his last four starts. Take the O’s.

Player prop pick: Adley Rutschman over 0.5 RBI (+195)

Could the rookie be getting into a rhythm after last night’s performance? We’ll say yes. Expect him to knock home a run this afternoon.

