Guardians vs. Rockies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Cleveland Guardians and Colorado Rockies square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Coors Field in Denver, and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Triston McKenzie (3-5, 3.09 ERA) will get the nod for the Guardians while Chad Kuhl (4-3, 3.70 ERA) will step on the mound for the Rockies.

Cleveland (31-27) have won eight of its last 10 games and will look to complete the three-game sweep against the Rockies this afternoon. The Guardians emerged victorious 7-5 last night in a game where it flipped the script at the midway point. Down 4-2 in the top of the fifth, a fielding error allowed Amed Rosario to score to pull within one. An Owen Miller sac-fly and a Josh Naylor double to right allowed them to put two more on the board to take the lead, an advantage they’d add onto later.

Colorado (27-36) couldn’t hang onto the lead and finds itself still planted in the cellar of the NL West standings. It was a rough night for starter Austin Gomber, who was hit up for nine hits and five earned runs in just 4.2 innings.

Guardians and Rockies

Pitchers: Triston McKenzie vs. Chad Kuhl

First pitch: 3:10p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Colorado local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Guardians -1.5 (+110)

Run total: 11.5

Moneyline odds: Guardians -130, Rockies +110

Moneyline pick: Guardians -130

Cleveland is rolling and currently sits just 2.5 games behind Minnesota for first place in the AL Central standings. We’ll predict that the Guardians will handle business this afternoon and complete the sweep in Denver.

Player prop pick: José Ramírez over 0.5 home runs (+275)

Ramírez has been torching Rockies pitchers over the past few days, going 6-9 with two doubles, two runs, and three RBI during this series. Throw a homer into that pile as we’ll predict that he’ll launch one this afternoon.

