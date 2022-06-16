Phillies vs. Nationals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Zack Wheeler (5-3, 2.84 ERA) will step onto the mound for the Phillies and Patrick Corbin (3-8, 6.65 ERA) will get the start for the Nationals.

Philadelphia (32-31) is rolling heading into the nation’s capital, winning 11 of its last 13 games. Pitching has set the tone for the Phillies during this stretch as eight of those victories saw them holding opponents to three runs or less. That was on display in last night’s 3-1 victory over the Marlins when Kyle Gibson went a full eight innings and yielded just one earned run off seven hits.

Washington (23-42) has dropped seven of its last nine games and is limping into this five-game series against the Phils with the worst record in the National League. The Nationals are coming off a four-game sweep at the hands of the smoking hot Braves, mustering up just two runs off four hits in last night’s 8-2 loss.

Phillies vs. Nationals

Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Patrick Corbin

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Phillies -1.5 (-130)

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Phillies -205, Nationals +175

Moneyline pick: Phillies -205

This is an easy choice to go with the Phillies here. They have the momentum and the better pitcher taking the mound. Wheeler could set the tone for a series that could get ugly for Washington.

Player prop pick: Zack Wheeler over 18.5 outs recorded (+105)

Wheeler has gone exactly six innings in each of his last three starts but should get the leeway to go a little bit over tonight against the struggling Nationals. Take the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.