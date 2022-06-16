Rays vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jalen Beeks (1-1, 1.38 ERA) will get the nod for the Rays while the Yankees will be starting Luis Severino (4-1, 2.80 ERA).

New York (46-16) will go for the three-game sweep of the Rays tonight and try to add to its growing lead atop the AL East standings. The Yankees picked up the 4-3 victory in last night’s matchup thanks to Aaron Judge blasting his 25th home run of the season in the bottom of the first and Kyle Higashioka blasting a three-run bomb in the bottom of the fifth.

Tampa Bay (35-27) suffered a rare loss with AL Cy Young candidate Shane McClanahan on the mound despite him giving up just three hits total and striking out seven. Back-to-back RBI singles by Ji-man Choi and Rene Pinto brought the team to within one in the top of the eighth, but they couldn’t generate that elusive game-tying run in the ninth.

Rays vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Jalen Beeks vs. Luis Severino

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Yankees -1.5 (-115)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Yankees -245, Rays +205

Moneyline pick: Rays +205

The Rays haven’t been swept too many times this season and after dropping four of their last five games, they’ll have an urgency to take at least one from the first-place Yanks in this series. Beeks should be effective as the opener and set up the rest of the Tampa rotation to carry it home.

Player prop pick: Ji-Man Choi over 0.5 RBI (+185)

Choi is making a push for an All-Star selection in July and has been an effective run generator for the Rays. He has picked up seven RBI in his last six outings and there’s a good chance he’ll get another one tonight.

