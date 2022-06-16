Brewers vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Flushing, NY, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Brewers will put Aaron Ashby (1-5, 3.91 ERA) on the mound while Tylor Megill (4-2, 4.50 ERA) will get the start for the Mets.

Milwaukee (35-29) picked up just its second victory in its last 10 games last night, hammering the Mets for a 10-2 victory. Up 3-1 in the top of the fifth, the Brew Crew ripped off a seven-run inning that was capped with Andrew McCutchen bringing home Christian Yelich with a single. This provided enough cover for starter Corbin Burnes to pick up the win off six innings pitched with eight strikeouts and two earned runs yielded.

New York (41-23) was on the wrong end of a tough setback in a game where it could only muster up five hits. The Mets are starting to hear footsteps at the top of the NL East standings as the Braves have pulled into with four games while riding a 14-game win streak.

Brewers vs. Mets

Pitchers: Aaron Ashby vs. Tylor Megill

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Mets -1.5 (+155)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Mets -135, Brewers +115

Moneyline pick: Brewers +115

We’ll predict that the Brewers officially clinch their first series win in weeks when taking down the Mets tonight. Megill is vulnerable to get hit up for runs with a 4.50 ERA and Milwaukee could very well take advantage of that tonight.

Player prop pick: Aaron Ashby over 5.5 strikeouts (+110)

Ashby got shelled for six earned runs off 13 hits against the Nationals last Friday but do not dwell on that outlier performance. He recorded a combined 21 strikeouts in his two starts prior to that and as long as he isn’t chased early from tonight’s showdown, he should get at least six K’s. Take the over.

