Angels vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Shohei Ohtani (4-4, 3.64 ERA) will get the nod on the mound for the Angels while George Kirby (1-1, 3.65 ERA) will start for the M’s.

Los Angeles (29-35) has dropped three straight heading into this five-game weekend series and is hoping to avoid yet another long losing streak like they endured earlier in the month. The Angels suffered back-to-back losses against the Dodgers this week, mustering just five hits and one run through two games. It took an Ohtani triple in the top of the ninth to break up a no-hitter bid by Tyler Anderson last night.

Seattle (28-35) dropped two out of three in its midweek series against the Twins and is looking to get back on track. The Mariners were blanked 5-0 in a game where they could only drum up five hits. The M’s, Angels, and Rangers are all within 1.5 games of each other for second place in the AL West standings.

Angels vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. George Kirby

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Angels -1.5 (+140)

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Angels -125, Mariners +105

Moneyline pick: Angels -125

We’ll predict that the Angels get back to their winning ways and take the first game of this long weekend series tonight. Ohtani is coming off a quality start against the Red Sox last Thursday where he pitched seven innings and have up just four hits and one earned run. He’ll carry that momentum into tonight’s contest.

Player prop pick: Taylor Ward over 0.5 hits (-215)

Ward returned from the 10-day IL this week and went 0-fer in both games against the Dodgers. An easy bet would be to say that he’ll get back on the right track and produce a base hit this evening.

