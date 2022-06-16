Luis Severino placed on COVID-19 list, won’t start Thursday vs. Rays

New York Yankees SP Luis Severino has been placed on the COVID-19 list and will not pitch Thursday vs. the Tampa Bay Rays. Clarke Schmidt will start against Tampa Bay and take Severino’s spot in the Yankees rotation this time around. In a corresponding move, RHP Ryan Weber has been signed and added to the 26-man roster from Triple-A.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:



• Placed RHP Luis Severino on the COVID-19 injured list.

• Signed RHP Ryan Weber (#85) to a Major League contract and selected him to the 26-man roster from Triple-A SWB. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 16, 2022

After dealing with injuries for much of the past couple of seasons, Severino has looked like he’s all the way back to his 2017-18 ways when he was one of the best starters in the American League. Through 61 innings this season, he has posted a 2.80 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP and 71 strikeouts to only 15 walks. He K’d 10 batters in each of his first two starts this month.

Schmidt, 26, was a top-100 prospect in MLB prior to the 2020 and ‘21 seasons, but an elbow injury last year forced him to miss nearly the entire season. A starter by trade, he has been most recently used as a low-leverage reliever and has thrown only 19.1 innings in 11 appearances in 2022. This will be his first start of the season, and considering what his workload has been like, this will probably be a bullpen game for the Yankees.

The same holds true for the Rays, who are starting Jalen Beeks after they placed scheduled starter Drew Rasmussen on the injured list Wednesday. So, get ready for a lot of pitching changes tonight in the Bronx as the Yankees go for the sweep and their 14th straight win at home.