Phillies vs. Nationals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals square off on Friday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Ranger Suarez will throw for the Phillies in Game 1 of this doubleheader, and the Nationals will begin with Joan Adon on the mound.

Philadelphia (33-31) won three of its last four games including a 10-1 victory last night in the first game of this series. Suarez has a 4.40 ERA going into his 13th start of the season and is coming off an outing where he allowed 4 runs (2 earned) over 4.1 innings in a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kyle Schwarber homered twice in last night’s game to increase his team lead to 18 homers this season.

Washington (23-43) lost five games in a row and will go into Friday with the worst record in the National League. Adon has a 1-10 record with a 6.95 ERA and gave up 8 runs over 3 innings in a loss to the Miami Marlins. He was demoted to Triple-A after that start and is being brought back for the doubleheader. The Nationals scored a combined 3 runs over their last two games, and they rank 24th in runs per game (4.1) this season, and Juan Soto will go into this one with a .372 on-base percentage, which leads the team.

Phillies vs. Nationals

Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Joan Adon

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Phillies -1.5 (-130)

Run total: 11

Moneyline odds: Phillies -190, Nationals +160

Moneyline pick: Phillies -190

Betting on a pitcher with an ERA near 7 after 12 starts is not a great way to go, and the Nationals lost all but one of Adon’s starts this season. When you combine that with an offense that has not found all that much success at the plate, there’s not a lot to like about Washington to pull off an upset even with a decent payout.

Player prop pick: Ranger Suarez Under 3.5 strikeouts (+100)

The Phillies starter is not all that high of a strikeout thrower with a 7.4 K/9 this season through a decent sample size and for as many struggles as the Nationals have had offensively, they create quite a bit of contact and rarely strike out. Washington averages 7.3 strikeouts per game, which ranks as the second-fewest in all of baseball.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.