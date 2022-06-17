Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jordan Montgomery will throw for the Yankees with Ross Stripling on the mound for the Blue Jays.

New York (47-16) continues to extend its lead with the best record in the MLB, looking for an eighth consecutive victory on Friday night. Montgomery has a 2.70 ERA over 12 starts this season, coming off an outing where he threw 7 scoreless innings in a win over the Chicago Cubs. The Yankees scored 5 runs per game so far for the third-most in the league, led by Aaron Judge, who leads all of baseball with 25 homers.

Toronto (37-26) lost two of three games against the Baltimore Orioles earlier this week as the Blue Jays go into the series in second place in the AL East but 10 games behind the Yankees. Stripling has a 3.14 ERA this season in 15 games including seven starts and has not allowed a run in his last three outings, spanning 13.2 innings of work. The Blue Jays scored at least 5 runs in four straight games until yesterday’s 10-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered three times in his last five games.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery vs. Ross Stripling

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet ONE

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Yankees -1.5 (+145)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Yankees -110, Blue Jays -110

Moneyline pick: Yankees -110

The Yankees' winning streak will continue on Friday night. Both pitchers have been excellent this season, but Montgomery is throwing at an even higher level than Stripling as a full-time starter. New York has the better offense in this matchup as well, and there’s a lot to like about the Yankees, especially with these odds.

Player prop pick: Jordan Montgomery Over 4.5 strikeouts (-115)

The Yankees starter’s strikeout numbers have been down so far this season with a 6.9 K/9 compared to last year when he finished with a 9.3 K/9 over a 30-start sample size. Eventually, his stats will likely get closer to last year’s totals, and he surpassed 4.5 strikeouts in his last two outings because he has gone deep into games in recent starts.

