Cardinals vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Cardinals and Red Sox square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Adam Wainwright will be starting for the Cardinals, while Michael Wacha gets the nod for the Red Sox.

So far this season, the Cardinals have been great and a major reason for that success has been Paul Goldschmidt. If the season ended today, he would without a doubt went the NL MVP award. He’s hitting .347 with 16 home runs and 56 runs batted in. Tommy Edman and Nolan Arenado have been a big help for the Cardinals as well. Since returning from the IL, Tyler O’Neil has looked like a completely different player, hitting .306 with a home run, seven runs batted in, and two stolen bases. On the mound, Adam Wainwright has been great as he is 5-4 with a 2.84 ERA.

Boston has played great lately, helping put them back in the playoff hunt. They have won seven of their last 10 games putting them four games above .500. Xander Bogaerts, JD Martinez, and Rafael Devers have been phenomenal this season, hitting above .325 with a ton of power. On the mound, Michael Wacha has been a pleasant surprise, entering Friday’s game 4-1 with a 2.33 ERA.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Adam Wainwright vs. Michael Wacha

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. EST

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Cardinals -1.5

Run total: 10.5

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -105, Red Sox -115

Moneyline pick: Red Sox -115

This one is extremely tough to pick as both teams could win it. While both teams are coming off a loss, I expect the Red Sox lineup to bounce back in a bigger way. The Red Sox need at least six innings from Wacha as their bullpen hasn't been great. Look for the Red Sox offense to heat up and win this one.

Player prop pick: Nolan Arenado over 1.5 total bases (-115)

After a hot start and being considered a favorite to win NL MVP, Arenado has begun to cool down. He’s hitting .271 with 11 home runs and 41 runs batted in. In his career against Michael Wacha, Arenado is hitting .462 with three home runs and five runs batted in. Look for Arenado to have at least an extra-base hit.

