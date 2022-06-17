White Sox vs. Astros: What TV channel is Friday’s game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the White Sox and Astros with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. EST at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Lucas Giolito is set to start for the White Sox, while Framber Valdez gets the nod for the Astros.

The White Sox have been an up and down team so far this season. While they were expected to be one of the top teams in the league, they have had some struggles and currently sit one game below .500. José Abreu is beginning to heat up for the White Sox as he’s hitting .373 with four home runs and 10 runs batted in over his last 15 games. They’ll need him to continue to stay hot if they want to get back to the top of the AL Central. Pitching-wise, Lucas Giolito has been decent for them, entering Friday’s game at 4-2 with a 3.88 ERA.

The Astros are in sole possession of first place in the AL West at 36-23. Yordan Alvarez has been phenomenal this season in the four spot, hitting .312 with 17 home runs and 45 runs batted in. As of late, Kyle Tucker has been heating up which is much needed. In his last 15 games, Tucker is hitting .315 with four home runs and 10 runs batted in. On the mound, Framber Valdez has been great and has given the Astros another quality starting pitcher. This season, he is 6-3 with a 2.64 ERA.

White Sox vs. Astros

Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Framber Valdez

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. EST

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Astros -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Astros -165, White Sox +140

Moneyline pick: Astros -165

I expect the Astros lineup to be too much for the White Sox in this one. Lucas Giolito has been up and down this season and I expect this to be one of his off starts. Look for the Astros bats to get going early in this one and win handily.

Player prop pick: Jose Altuve over 1.5 total bases (+130)

In his career against Lucas Giolito, Altuve is hitting .300 with two home runs. He is coming off a quiet game against the Rangers where he was pulled as they were beating the Rangers by seven. Look for a strong game tonight from Altuve in the leadoff spot in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.