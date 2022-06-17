Padres vs. Rockies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies square off on Friday with first pitch set for 8:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Coors Field in Denver, CO, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. MacKenzie Gore (4-2, 2.50 ERA) will get the start for the Padres while the Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (2-5, 4.39 ERA) to the mound.

San Diego (41-24) is coming off a four-game sweep of the Cubs at Wrigley Field this week and as a result, has overtaken the Dodgers for first place in the NL West standings. The Padres took advantage of poor pitching on the Cubs part by pushing across 41 runs during the series. Manny Machado went 3-5 with an RBI in yesterday’s 6-4 victory while Jurickson Profar smashed a homer in the win.

Colorado (27-37), meanwhile, got swept in its midweek series against the Guardians to further cement its spot at the bottom of the NL West standings. The Rockies stayed within striking distance of Cleveland but couldn’t break through, losing each game by two runs or less. They fell into a 3-0 hole early in yesterday’s 4-2 loss and couldn’t catch back up.

Padres vs. Rockies

Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Kyle Freeland

First pitch: 8:40 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Padres -1.5 (-105)

Run total: 12.5

Moneyline odds: Padres -150, Rockies +130

Moneyline pick: Padres -150

These two teams just met last weekend in San Diego, a four-game series that saw them split. MacKenzie Gore was chased in the third inning of his start last Saturday and he’ll most likely fare better this evening. Take the Padres.

Player prop pick: Connor Joe over 1.5 hits (+150)

Joe is heating up at the plate, going 6-10 in his last two outings. Wager on the Rockies’ leadoff batter getting at least two tonight.

