Twins vs. Diamondbacks: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and Arizona Diamondbacks square off on Friday with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Devin Smeltzer (3-0, 2.38 ERA) will step onto the bump for the Twins while Madison Bumgarner (2-6, 3.50 ERA) will get the nod for the D-Backs.

Minnesota (37-28) is cruising along at the top of the AL Central standings and took two out of three from the Mariners in their series earlier in the week. Pitching played a huge role in both wins as they were able to hold the M’s to a combined two runs in the victories. Wednesday’s 5-0 shutout was sparked by Ryan Jeffers smacking an RBI single in the top of the seventh to get a late-game rally going.

Arizona (30-35) dropped two out of three games against the Reds earlier in the week and is hoping to inch closer to .500 with a strong weekend series against the Twins. The Diamondbacks closed the Cincinnati series on a positive note on Wednesday with a 7-4 victory, a game where they posted four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to break the tie and pull ahead.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks

Pitchers: Devin Smeltzer vs. Madison Bumgarner

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Twins -1.5 (+120)

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Twins -130, Diamondbacks +110

Moneyline pick: Twins -130

Smeltzer hasn’t been infallible on the mound for the Twins in his last few starts, but he has yet to have the floodgates open up on him. Compare that to Bumgarner, who has been hit up for at least four earned runs in thee of his last five starts. The Twins batters will give Smeltzer the run support he needs early to add another win to his ledger.

Player prop pick: Carlos Correa over 1.5 hits (+165)

Correa has poked his head above .300 this week, recording nine base hits since last Friday. He’ll get multiple off Bumgarner tonight and keep things rolling.

