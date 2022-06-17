Guardians vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Friday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, and will only be available on Apple TV+ or through an MLB.tv subscription. Zach Plesac (2-4, 4.70 ERA) will get the nod for the Guardians while Clayton Kershaw (4-1, 2.12 ERA) will step on the mound for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles (39-23) took two off the Angels this week but finds itself now sitting a half hame behind the Padres for first place in the NL West standings. The Dodgers got taken off course a bit when getting swept by the Giants the weekend prior and will now be engaged in a fight for first place for the rest of the month. As for the Angels series, pitching made all the difference as they held the Halos to just one run through the two-game set.

Cleveland (32-27) is rolling into L.A. on a four-game winning streak and have pulled to within two games of the Twins for first place in the AL Central. The Guardians have actually won eight out of their last 10 ballgames and just got done sweeping the Rockies in Denver. Amed Rosario was able to bring home two runners on a single midway through last night’s 4-2 victory.

Guardians vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Zach Plesac vs. Clayton Kershaw

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet LA

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app, MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Dodgers -1.5 (-130)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -280, Guardians +235

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -280

Kershaw returned from injury last Saturday and gave up three hits and two earned runs in four innings against the Giants. Expect him to start getting back into the groove of things this evening and lead L.A. to a home victory.

Player prop pick: José Ramírez under 0.5 hits (+150)

Ramírez has been on fire for the Guardians during this hot streak and has an eight-game hitting streak going. That streak will get buzz sawed this evening as he won’t have an answer for Kershaw or the Dodger relievers. Take the under.

