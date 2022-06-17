Tigers calling up top prospect Riley Greene

The top four prospects prior to this season according to MLB Pipeline were Bobby Witt Jr., Julio Rodriguez, Adley Rutschman and Spencer Torkelson. They are all living life in the big leagues right now.

Now, make way for the man who was No. 5 on that list and currently No. 2: Riley Greene. The Detroit Tigers have announced they will call him up to play in Saturday’s home game versus the Texas Rangers.

Here. We. Go.



Tomorrow we will select the contract of MLB Pipeline’s No. 2 overall prospect, @Greene21Riley. pic.twitter.com/m3XGrCNNe5 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 17, 2022

Greene’s MLB debut would have come far earlier — maybe Opening Day — if he hadn’t suffered a broken foot during Spring Training.

An above-average hitter with plus power, Greene batted .301 with 24 homers over 124 minor league games last year. He was also successful on 16-of-17 steal attempts. The Tigers are at the bottom of the league in numerous offensive categories, and there was no reason for them to wait any longer to call up Greene. Make sure he’s not available in your fantasy league.